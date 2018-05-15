Hillsboro shooting victim changes story

Clinton County authorities had to shift the focus of an investigation Tuesday after a Hillsboro man who was apparently shot earlier in the week in Wilmington became uncooperative with police.

Wilmington Police Chief Duane Weyand told The Times-Gazette around 4 p.m. Tuesday that Rodney Cosby, 27, initially identified his shooter to authorities, but later called the police and said he did not know who shot him.

“He’s no longer cooperating, so as it stands right now, we no longer have charges in this case,” Weyand said. “He’s refusing to cooperate and he’s calling up here saying he does not know who shot him. So as it stands right now, we no longer have charges in this case.”

Weyand had identified the initial suspect earlier in the day to media outlets, saying he faced a felonious assault charge. But, after Cosby called, the charges were withdrawn, Weyand said.

Officers will continue to investigate and seek other witnesses, according to Weyand.

Weyand said Cosby’s listed address is in Hillsboro, but he spends a majority of his time in Wilmington, adding that Wilmington police have interacted with him a number of times.

Weyand said officers were initially dispatched to Clinton Memorial Hospital early Sunday morning on a report of a male with a gunshot wound.

According to the police report, officers determined that the incident took place at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on South Spring Street as Cosby was on his way home from a bar.

An altercation took place, according to police, and Cosby was shot in the lower abdomen.

The incident remains under investigation.

Those with any information on the case should contact the Wilmington Police Department at 937-382-3833, or 937-382-TIPS.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Wilmington PD: ‘We no longer have charges in this case’