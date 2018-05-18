Miracle cures, mower theft and murder

As The Times-Gazette celebrates its 200th anniversary, we’ll take a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1881, a top headline in the Hillsborough Gazette read, “The railroad is coming.” An accompanying article detailed how a group of wealthy Hillsboro residents secured a contract for the construction of rail lines through town.

Quinn’s cough syrup was advertised as the cure for “rheumatism, colic, etc.” The same advertisement hawked “worm powders and worm pastiles,” which were guaranteed to give “satisfaction in every case.” Other miracle cures included Dr. Clark Johnson’s Indian Blood Syrup, Gray’s Specific Medicine and Carter’s Liver Pills.

In classifieds: “Sperm oil of the best quality, and all kinds of needles.”

Charges in a grand jury session included “seduction under promise of marriage,” and “cutting with intent to kill.”

Farmers complained their seed corn was not sprouting as a result of inclement weather.

The beginning line in the Marshall news column read simply, “Health good.”

This week in 1932, the Hillsboro News Herald reported a deputy game warden was charged with murder for shooting and killing a man who ran from him after being confronted about illegal fishing at Lees Creek.

First National Bank in Blanchester was held up and robbed for the second time in a few weeks. The thieves reportedly made off with $11,532 (more than $200,000 when adjusted for inflation, according to an online inflation calculator). No arrests had been made.

The New Bell’s Theatre advertised a Western Electric sound system, with admission prices from 10 cents to 25 cents on bargain nights.

Ellison Bros. Haberdashery at 109 W. Main St. in Hillsboro advertised suits from $11.25 to $22.50, hats from $2.70 to $4.50 and shirts for $1.19.

In classifieds: “False Teeth Hospital – bring in your old broken plate, and we will make them like new. White Cross Dentist, over Lang’s Smokery.”

Sunday attendance at the Danville Christian Church was 151.

This week in 1977, The Hillsboro Press Gazette reported vandals and thieves kept law enforcement busy over the weekend with one theft and four vandalism reports around the county. Meanwhile, eight accidents were reported with no injuries.

Congress was completing work on a multibillion-dollar tax bill that would cut taxes about $111 per year for 46 million taxpayers.

The Hillsboro Auto Co. advertised a 1973 Ford Galaxie for $1,295. Dave Chaney Tire Co. advertised oil changes for $8.88.

The Butcher Shoppe advertised ground beef for 89 cents per pound, boneless chuck roast for 99 cents per pound and rib steaks for $1.89 per pound.

In sports, the Hillsboro Indians enjoyed a successful three-game winning streak in baseball before losing to Miami Trace.

In classifieds: “Attention boys and girls! Earn extra money by delivering the Press Gazette. Routes will be available soon. Apply in person.”

Highland District Hospital received $35,000 from the estate of Gail Petithory, a former Hillsboro resident.

This week in 1997, The Times-Gazette featured a front-page spread on entrepreneurs in Highland County. Shown in photos were Jim Ray, owner of Duncanson Music, Kelly and Rick Kimble at their local greenhouse, and Bob Hottle of Higher Ground Motors.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources awarded a NatureWorks grant to the City of Hillsboro to pay for improvements to the new Liberty Park, formerly known as the FACT park. The project included two restroom buildings and other items.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs baseball team held on to beat Piketon in the Div. III Sectional Championship with a final score of 10-7.

A photo page showed activities at a Times-Gazette open house, which included door prizes and a tour of the office.

Fundraising efforts continued for restoration work on the 101-year-old Greenfield Cemetery Chapel.

A man named Robert E. Lee reportedly stole a lawn mower and put it in the bed of his pickup truck, but drove straight into a ditch, bouncing the mower out the back. When police showed up, they found Lee intoxicated and unable to explain himself. He was arrested and charged with theft, possession of criminal tools and driving under the influence.

