Build-A-Buddy returns

A Build-A-Buddy event that will serve as a fundraiser for both Samaritan Outreach Services and the Highland County Senior Citizens Center will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 9 at the senior center in Hillsboro.

“It’s like a stuffed animal factory so if anyone has ever heard of the Build-A-Bear concept, that’s what this will be like. And, they can do something similar locally while supporting two non-profit organizations,” said Mechell Frost, executive director of the senior center.

This will be the third year for the event and those taking part can choose from four stuffed animals that have not been offered in the past – a unicorn, sea turtle, rabbit or panda bear – or others that have been offered in past years including a moose, pig, tiger, monkey, koala bear, penguin or duck.

The cost is $12 per “Buddy.”

Those wanting to take part have to make an “appointment” by registering at the senior center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.ourpantry.org. There is a limited number of each type of stuffed animal and they will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

When participants enter the center, they will receive the animal without anything inside it. They will proceed to a stuffing station, a heart station, a vaccination station manned by the Highland County Health Department, the heartbeat will be checked with stethoscope, the Buddy will receive a vaccination and a birth certificate, then the owners will receive a Buddy carrier that they can decorate at the center.

“We just wanted to bring something to Hillsboro that’s kind of unique and different that families can enjoy in their own hometown,” Frost said. “Plus, a lot of our volunteers really enjoyed helping with the project last year.”

The senior center has two other events coming up that are open to the public.

BBQ Bingo will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 2 at the center and winners of the games will receive a slab of ribs.

The doors open at noon. Homemade noodles, BBQ sandwiches, chips, candy, snacks and drinks will be available for purchase until the games start and throughout the event.

Cards are 25 cents each per game, and players must be 18 or older.

The event is sponsored by Heskett Insurance and VFW Post 9094, with Hearth & Care, and Lesia Langston-McKenna DMD, Inc. serving as co-sponsors.

A Ladies Day Out Fashion Show will be held starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 at the center.

“It will be like tea luncheon with a runway show and catwalk extending 40 feet out into the crowd,” Frost said. Senior center members will model clothes from the Peebles store in Hillsboro.

Only 80 tickets will be sold and they will go on sale next month.

For more information call the senior center at 937-393-4745.

Marsha Louderback, left, a volunteer with Samaritan Outreach Services, helps some visitors “Build-A-Buddy” at a past event. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Build-Buddy-pic.jpg Marsha Louderback, left, a volunteer with Samaritan Outreach Services, helps some visitors “Build-A-Buddy” at a past event.

Event benefits Samaritan Outreach, senior center