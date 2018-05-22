Primary election results certified, no changes

Results from the May primary election were certified Tuesday following a canvas by the Highland County Board of Elections, with no changes in results that were reported at the conclusion of May 8 voting, according to Steve Witham, elections administrator.

In key local results, Highland County Commissioner Shane Wilkin defeated Clinton County businesswoman Beth Ellis in the GOP primary race for state representative from the 91st District by an official final tally of 2,830-1,212. Wilkin also won the overall vote in a district that includes Clinton, Pike and part of Ross County.

Wilkin might be seated in Columbus at some point this year to finish the term of former Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, who resigned in April under the cloud of an apparent FBI investigation. Wilkin will face Democrat Justin Grimes in November for election to the new term that begins in January. Grimes received 704 votes running unopposed in the Democratic Party primary.

Highland County Commissioner Jeff Duncan ran unopposed in May’s GOP primary, garnering 3,294 votes. In November he will face John Knauff, who received 749 votes running unopposed in the Democratic Party primary.

In statewide contests, Highland County Republican voters chose Mike DeWine over Mary Taylor for governor by a vote of 2,200-1,756. DeWine also won the statewide vote. He and running mate Jon Husted will face off against Richard Cordray and his running mate, Betty Sutton, in November. Cordray won the statewide race in the Democratic Party primary, and carried Highland County with 639 votes in a crowded field.

In the U.S. Senate race, Republican Jim Renacci defeated four other candidates, winning 1,563 votes in Highland County. Renacci also won statewide and will take on Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown in November.

As happened across Ohio, Highland County voters comfortably approved Issue 1 by a tally of 3,071-1,694, creating a new process for drawing congressional districts.

An additional 3 mill continuing fire levy was approved for the creation of a new fire district, establishing the Eastern Joint Fire & EMS district from what was formerly the Sardinia Volunteer Fire Department. The measure passed among Highland County voters in Clay Township, 103-94, and also passed among Brown County voters, for a final total tally of 543-411 in favor of the levy.

Various operating levy renewals passed in the villages of Lynchburg, Mowrystown and Highland. But an additional 0.5 mill, five-year cemetery levy was defeated in Union Township by a vote of 139-100.

Republican and Democratic county Central Committee members were elected in the May primary, with no contested races in either party.

Reach Gary Abernathy at 937-393-3456, or follow on Twitter @AbernathyGary.