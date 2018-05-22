2018 Primary Election final results

Following are the complete results of the 2018 Primary Election in Highland County, as approved Tuesday by the Highland County Board of Elections.
Governor
Mike DeWine, Republican, 2,200
Mary Taylor, Republican, 1,756
Richard Cordray, Democrat, 639
Dennis Kucinich, Democrat, 114
Bill O’Neill, Democrat, 47
Joe Schiavoni, Democrat, 45
Larry Ealy, Democrat, 22
Paul Ray, Democrat, 20
Constance Gadell-New, Green, 1
Attorney General
Dave Yost, Republican, 3,097
Steve Dettelbach, Democrat, 704
Auditor
Keith Faber, Republican, 2,962
Zack Space, Democrat, 704
Secretary of State
Frank LaRose, Republican, 2,910
Kathleen Clyde, Democrat, 698
Treasurer of State
Robert Sprague, Republican, 1,790
Sandra O’Brien, Republican, 1,598
Rob Richardson, Democrat, 690
U.S. Senate
Jim Renacci, Republican, 1,563
Mike Gibbons, Republican, 1,250
Sherrod Brown, Democrat, 813
Melissa Ackison, Republican, 425
Dan Kiley, Republican, 223
Don Elijah Eckhart, Republican, 120
Representative to Congress, 2nd District
Brad Wenstrup, Republican, 3,423
Jill Schiller, Democrat, 394
Janet Everhard, Democrat, 280
William R. Smith, Democrat, 143
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1-1 term
Craig Baldwin, Republican, 2,870
Michael P. Donnelly, Democrat, 721
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1-2 term
Mary DeGenaro, Republican, 2,735
Melody J. Stewart, Democrat, 722
Judge of the Fourth District Court of Appeals, 2-9 term
Kris D. Blanton, Republican, 1,528
Jason P. Smith, Republican, 1,493
Marie Hoover, Democrat, 710
Judge of the Fourth District Court of Appeals, 2-10 term
Mike Hess, Republican, 2,217
Kathleen Madden, Republican, 1,009
Valarie K. Gerlach, Democrat, 702
State Central Committee Man, 17th District
Phil A. Bowman, Republican, 2,117
Charles Krabbe, Republican, 757
State Central Committee Woman, 17th District
Bonnie Ward, Republican, 2,784
Stacy Brooks, Democrat, 719
State Senator, 17th District
Bob Peterson, Republican, 2,928
Scott M. Dailey, Democrat, 711
State Representative, 91st District
Shane Wilkin, Republican, 2,830
Beth Ellis, Republican, 1,212
Justin Grimes, Democrat, 704
County Commissioner, 1-1 term
Jeff Duncan, Republican, 3,294
John D. Knauff, Democrat, 749
County Auditor
Bill Fawley, Republican,3,442
Issue 1
Yes 3,071
No 1,694
Issue 2 (Eastern Joint Fire Department levy, three mills)
For 103
Against 94
Issue 3 (Village of Highland current expenses levy renewal, two and a half mills, five years)
For 17
Against 14
Issue 4 (Village of Lynchburg current expenses levy renewal, one mills, five years)
For 102
Against 73
Issue 5 (Village of Lynchburg street maintenance levy renewal, five mills, five years)
For 98
Against 76
Issue 6 (Village of Mowrystown current expenses levy renewal, five mills, five years)
For 19
Against 17
Issue 7 (Union Township cemetery maintenance levy, 0.5 mills, five years)
Against 139
For 100
Highland County Republican Central Committee
Terry G. Washburn (Greenfield South) 74 votes
Roger L. Huffman (Hamer Northeast) 122 votes
Charles H. Walker (Hamer Northwest) 130 votes
James M. Grove (Hamer Southeast) 87 votes
Winona G. Swayne (Hamer Southwest A) 81 votes
Richard R. Donley (Hamer Southwest B) 91 votes
Shawn C. Priest (Liberty East) 78 votes
Kevin Zimmerman (Fairfield East) 117 votes
Barbara Hodge (Fairfield West) 53 votes
James A. Burton (Lynchburg) 121 votes
Bill Fawley (Dodson) 102 votes
Linda K. Roush (Whiteoak) 97 votes
Jeff Ryan (Brush Creek) 88 votes
Aric Fiscus (Clay) 130 votes
Chuck Emery (Concord) 137 votes
Philip J. Weyrich (Jackson) 92 votes
Susan Parker (Liberty Northeast) 88 votes
Montey Scott (Liberty Northwest) 122 votes
P. Dean Otworth (Liberty South) 197 votes
Donnie Barrera (New Market) 216 votes
Steven K. Karnes (Paint North) 66 votes
Roger D. Ruggles (Paint Southwest) 79 votes
Jeff Duncan (Penn) 144 votes
Karen Faust (Salem) 58 votes
Peggy J.Hite (Union) 156 votes
John B. Setty (Washington) 82 votes
Highland County Democratic Central Committee
Brenda Losey (Greenfield North) 41 votes
Carolyn L. Goins (Hamer Northeast) 37 votes
Kate Cameron (Hamer Northwest) 43 votes
Charlotte Harbut (Hamer Southeast) 25 votes
Christy L. Snider (Hamer Southwest A) 25 votes
Pamela Limes (Hamer Southwest B) 27 votes
Freddie Snyder (Liberty East) 20 votes
Terry Moore (Lynchburg) 16 votes
Nancy Shaffer (Dodson) 12 votes
Andy West (Whiteoak) 36 votes
John D. Knauff (Brush Creek) 21 votes
Jolene Walker (Liberty Northeast) 22 votes
Linda Emery (Liberty South) 26 votes
Robert D. McCray (Madison) 28 votes
Dinah T. Phillips (Marshall) 32 votes
Chester Stephan (New Market) 23 votes
Linda K. Griffith (Paint North) 24 votes
Angela Mustard (Paint Southeast) 40 votes
Ronald L. Davis (Penn) 14 votes
Joseph R. Fraysier (Union) 20 votes
