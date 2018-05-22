Women charged with failing to return vehicle

A Hillsboro woman is facing charges after allegedly failing to return a vehicle she borrowed.

The Hillsboro Police Department said it received a call at 1:36 p.m. on May 20 from a victim reporting that she had allowed Tabitha Throckmorton, 23, of Hillsboro, to borrow her vehicle around 11:30 p.m. the previous evening and that it had not been returned.

At 5:34 p.m. on May 21 the police department received a call from the victim stating that her vehicle had been located in the 200 block West North Street in Hillsboro. An officer went the residence where the vehicle was parked, was told that Throckmorton was inside, and she was arrested without incident, the police department said.

Throckmorton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with probation. She remained incarcerated at the Highland County Justice early Tuesday evening.

Throckmorton