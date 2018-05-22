Pictured at Monday’s Greenfield School Board meeting (l-r) are superintendent Joe Wills, board members Sandy Free and Jason Allison, board president Eric Zint, board members Marilyn Mitchell and Charley Roman, and treasurer Joe Smith (behind Mitchell).

Looking to its past for future success, the Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education hired a pair of McClain High School graduates to lead its boys basketball and football programs during a regular meeting Monday.

Joe B. Stewart, who played on successful McClain teams in the mid 1970s, was hired as the boys basketball coach, and Jacob Orr-Zody, a successful McClain athlete in the mid 2000s, was hired as the head football coach.

Stewart coached at Madison-Plains the last three years, but also was twice the Hillsboro High School head basketball coach – from the 1987-88 season to 1989-90 and from 2003-04 to 2006-07. His Hillsboro teams posted an overall record of 114-39 with season marks of 19-4, 20-1, 19-2, 10-11, 14-8, 18-5 and 14-8. He was named AP Division II Ohio Coach of the Year in 1989.

He also coached at Piketon, Chillicothe, the Success Academy and Southern State Community College.

Orr-Zody is the grandson of Paul Orr, who was the McClain head football coach from 1954-59 and 1966-70. In his first stint, Orr’s teams went 37-13-4 and won South Central Ohio League titles in ‘54, ‘57, ‘58 and ‘59. McClain has not won a football title of any kind since 1960. In his second stint at McClain, Orr’s teams went 15-35.

In other news from Monday’s meeting, the board approved a number of employment recommendations, a few end-of-year resignations, and the five-year forecast.

The five-year forecast presented by district treasurer Joe Smith showed the following projected year-end balances: 2018 – $7.68 million, 2019 – $7.84 million, 2020 – $6.87 million, 2021 – $4.35 million, 2022 – $234,138.

Smith said the twice-yearly forecast, mandated by the state to be done in May and October, shows a “typical pattern” that accounts for no increases in revenues, but does account for increases in expenditures.

The forecast is affected by “many variables,” Smith said previously, the largest one being the state budget. And as the state budget and other variables factor in, the projections are modified accordingly. Each forecast, he said, is “a snapshot in time of what we know right now.”

In other business, superintendent Joe Wills reported that district transportation supervisor Bradley George has prompted the formation of a transportation committee for things like updating policies and serving as an “open line” of communication with staff, parents and the community.

Wills said the committee was “a really good idea that would well benefit the department.”

On another matter, among the consent agenda items approved were the resignation of middle school library aide Janie Cockerill for retirement purposes, eighth grade math teacher Brittany Hammonds, Rainsboro Intervention Specialist Peggy Larrick, and high school science teacher Jessica Williams.

Following an executive session for the discussion of personnel, board members approved the following employment recommendations: Garrett Blair, social studies; for three-year administrative contracts — Marty Dodson, Heather Dratwa, Wendy Callewaert, Quincey Gray, Jason Potts, Robert Schumm and Michael Shumate; for continuing contracts — Nathan Luke, Rachel Poynter and Jeremy Andrews; and for one-year limited contracts — Dan Raike, Tim Gossett, Cathy Rivas, Denise Bierup, Jeanna Copas-McNeal, Cadie Cory, Mary Goolsby, Lauren Priest, Nicholas McNeal, Nicholas Frazier, Corey White, Audrey Swann, Rachel Soards, Travis Snyder, Blayne Weddington, Jacob Orr-Zody, Calee Febes, Abby Roe, Jennifer Drummond Singleton, Amanda Santor, Jessica Gilliland, Lori BoatmanTuttle, Amy Cockerill, Emma Stuckey, Rebecca Anderson, Tia Barham, Brook Novak, Marta Allen, Carianne Webb, Marci Reeves, Heidi Tite, Brian Cory, Jennifer Dyer, Loretta Bukowski and Mike Sykes.

Additional approved employment recommendations are: Angie Barber, sophomore class adviser; Tracey Cokonougher, assistant athletic adviser and ticket manager; Jennifer Dyer, middle school Hi-Y; Loretta Flora, dramatics and high school vocal music; Jarrod Haines, girls head basketball coach and girls golf coach; Amy Hill, Lego League and middle school technology aide; Kassie Hutchinson, National Honor Society; Ashley Kesler, freshman class adviser and science department leader; Deborah Lagorio, student council assistant; Nathan Luke, high school technology aide; Nicholas McNeal, boys soccer coach and assistant swimming coach; Rose Milnes, middle school Hi-Y; Jenny Mustard, student council adviser; Rachel Poynter, high school Hi-Y and Quick Recall team adviser; Steven Roble, cross country; Molly Smith, Rainsboro technology aide; Travis Snyder, junior class adviser; Audrey Swann, student council adviser; Braden Streitenberger, language arts department leader; Brandon Streitenberger, boys golf; Tati Weaks, Tigerettes; Blayne Weddington, band director; Joe Wisecup, golf assistant; Orr-Zody, head football coach; Jesse Mitchell, administrative contract; Stewart, head boys basketball coach; Wesley Haines, dramatics assistant; Kevin Little, boys bowling; Karen Mullikin, Buckskin technology aide; Shawn Peterman, girls soccer; Patricia Shelton, football cheerleading adviser; and Kristin Wise, Quick Recall assistant.

Reach Jeff Gilliland contributed to this story. He can reached at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@timesgazette.com.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Grfld-board-pic.jpg

Stewart, Orr-Zody hired as basketball, football coaches, respectively