UPDATED: Leesburg man killed in wreck

A Leesburg man was pronounced dead at the hospital Wednesday after his vehicle struck a county dump truck on Fairfield Road, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation indicated Clint Walker, 60, was driving a 1996 Ford Ranger pickup truck northeast on Fairfield Road south of Leesburg when his vehicle struck a piece of construction equipment, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Authorities at the scene said Walker’s vehicle struck a Highland County Engineer dump truck.

A medical helicopter was called as first responders conducted CPR on Walker, but it was later dismissed, according to authorities at the scene.

Walker was taken by ambulance to Highland District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the patrol.

The release said it did not appear as though Walker was wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision.

Fairfield Road had been temporarily closed as crews worked on crack sealing, according to Deputy Engineer Chris Fauber.

A trooper at the scene said Walker’s vehicle was not involved in construction work.

Battalion Chief John Moore of Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District told The Times-Gazette that Walker had sustained “severe injuries,” and the truck received heavy damage.

Moore said Highland County Engineer employees reported the accident.

There were no other reported injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

OSHP: Pickup hit dump truck on closed road