Slippery fugitives, seven dwarves and sarsaparilla

As The Times-Gazette celebrates its 200th anniversary, we’ll take a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1899, the Hillsboro Gazette reported Hillsboro residents held their first services at the new Presbyterian Church in town. The building cost $40,000 to build, and was “furnished without a cent of indebtedness.”

A brief under the headline “Mashed his foot” said a stone fell on a man’s foot, causing extensive injuries that were expected to keep him confined to his room for several weeks.

An epileptic Hillsboro resident was sent to the Epileptic Hospital at Gallipolis.

“Hood’s Sarsaparilla never disappoints,” read one advertisement, touting the product as the cure for scrofula, nausea and eczema.

Lithic Al-Ka-Liss was said to be the cure for Bright’s Disease, dropsy, diabetes, “suppression of urine” and cystitis.

Davis J. Vance, “one of the best known and highly respected citizens” of New Market, had a sudden stroke in his barn and was left in critical condition.

Frank Wickersham, the editor of the Tri-County News of Greenfield, tried to break up a fight between two men, and ended up shooting one of them in the leg after the man pulled a razor on him. “The act was purely one of self-defense,” said the article.

A brief under the headline, “Bought some good horses” said Mike Dugan bought 21 good horses in Cincinnati at top price. He was expected to return to Hillsboro the following Tuesday.

This week in 1937, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported a quarry worker sustained severe injuries after he was “knocked into a hole of water” by a chunk of rock that weighed between 300 and 400 pounds.

The Norfolk & Western Railway asked the state utilities commission to abandon its passenger service on the Hillsboro branch extending from Hillsboro to Sardinia due to lack of passengers.

A “bold thief” stole the sheriff’s private car on a Wednesday night. It was recovered later abandoned on East Walnut Street.

Harold “Flick” Knisley, known as “Southern Ohio’s famous slippery fugitive,” was captured at Laparell Hollow by Highland County and Greene County officers after escaping from the Greene County Jail and punching a guard.

Morris Five and Ten Store advertised summer ties for 20 cents, polo shirts for 50 cents, children’s sun suits for 25 cents and slacks or shorts for $1.

Kaufman’s advertised a buy-back program for old overalls, offering to pay 25 cents and trade customers a pair of “Spring-O-Alls.”

The new Rand Theatre in Greenfield advertised showings of Disney’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.” Admission was 15 to 25 cents.

This week in 1981, the Press-Gazette reported a Highland County man was arrested on aggravated burglary charges after he allegedly robbed a home in which an elderly woman was later found dead. According to police, she had been tied up with electrical cord.

An inside-page special section featured stories on teen pregnancies.

A Memorial Day sale at Litt Bros. on West Main Street featured deals on men’s white briefs and T-shirts for $1 each, sundresses for $7.59 and guest towels for $1.33.

In sports, local karate students brought home medals from a karate competition in West Virginia.

Hillsboro Mayor Betty Bishop was shown on the front page buying the first box of candy in the annual Little League Candy Sale from a young Matt Roberts.

Hills and Dales was set to lose more than $16,000 in state funds, as well as cuts to grants funding its transportation program, school lunch program and education program.

The Hillsboro Fire Department was dispatched to a number of fires in the area, including a trash burning that appeared to be out of control.

A new 1981 Chevette was advertised for $5,285 at Jerry Haag Motors.

In Lynchburg, Dow Construction informed village council members that it would file another protest with the federal Environmental Protection Agency over what it said was improper awarding of a sewage treatment plant construction bid to Fabco.

This week in 2000, The Times-Gazette reported that Greenfield, at the time classified as a city, was struggling to enforce sidewalk and curb ordinances.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office received special funding from the state for a new boat to patrol Rocky Fork Lake.

Strong storms rolled through the area, causing heavy damage to communities surrounding Highland County.

In sports, the Whiteoak Wildcats were Southern Hills League champs in baseball. The Whiteoak track program cruised to the regionals.

Greenfield resident Ann Hadley accidentally walked onto the set of “Traffic,” a film being shot in Columbus, and was cast as an extra.

Auburn United Methodist Church advertised its Vacation Bible School theme as “Ark 2000,” a digital spin on the Bible tale.

Odd Lots advertised family-size pools and chaise lounges for $29.99, latex house paint for $5.99 per gallon and pedestal fans for $13.99.

