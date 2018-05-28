High winds down power lines near Hillsboro

High winds on Sunday downed high-voltage lines on Petersburg Road, leaving some AEP Ohio customers without power for much of the day Monday, according to AEP.

Utility crews were out and about Monday morning making repairs in the area, according to posts on the AEP Ohio Facebook page.

AEP posts said severe weather brought down seven poles supplying electricity to customers on Petersburg Road, Keplinger Road and Stoney Point Road.

According to AEP’s online outage map, the outage began at 6:28 p.m. Sunday.

As of Monday afternoon, 46 customers were without power, according to the map.

An initial post on Sunday said some AEP customers in the area would remain without power until around 6 p.m. Monday, but on Monday, the time was pushed to 9 p.m.

In the meantime, crews worked to switch customers to other power sources, according to one post.

“It’s a hot one out there and we know you want your A/C and fridges running,” one update said. “Crews are working as quickly as they safely can. Please stay hydrated and check in on neighbors who may need help.”

AEP representatives authorized to comment could not be reached Monday.

High winds downed this utility pole and six others on Petersburg Road outside Hillsboro, according to AEP Ohio. Photo courtesy AEP Ohio

Seven poles fall; 46 homes lose power