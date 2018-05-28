Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

May 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Darius White, 18, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Harley Taylor, 24, South Salem, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.

George Mootispaw, 27, Greenfield, was arrested for falsification, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillip Ford, 32, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

INCIDENT

At 7:32 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Sycamore Circle reported unknown person(s) removed their vehicle from the residence without permission. The incident is under investigation.

May 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Willie Scott, 21, Greenfield, was issued a citation for no operators license.

Bruce Adams, 40, Lancaster, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.