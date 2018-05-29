Hillsboro Police Department seeking info on hit-and-run

The Hillsboro Police Department is seeking information on an apparent hit-and-run incident that occurred earlier this month in the Hillsboro Frisch’s parking lot.

According to HPD Sgt. Aaron Reynolds, a truck pulling a trailer through the parking lot allegedly left the scene on Saturday, May 5 after the trailer struck a pedestrian, causing him minor injuries.

HPD Chief Darrin Goudy identified the victim as Roger Coss, 77, Hillsboro. According to Reynolds, Coss was transported to Highland District Hospital and later released.

Reynolds said there was one additional witness, but they were unable to give the department identification for the vehicle.

The HPD posted screenshots of surveillance footage on its Facebook page Monday showing the truck, identified in the post as a blue-gray Chevrolet 1500 extended cab pulling a black trailer.

According to the post, the trailer was approximately 16 feet long with dual axles and white wheels.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the police department at 937-393-3411.

Cops: Truck left scene after trailer struck man