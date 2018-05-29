Nearly 400 attend Mowrystown Memorial Day

A crowd of nearly 400, according to organizers, gathered for the annual Mowrystown Memorial Day observances which began with a parade from Whiteoak High School to the Mowrystown Cemetery for a Memorial Day service. The program included the singing of the national anthem, the pledge to the flag lead by members of the Concord Junior Farmers 4-H Club, and music by the Whiteoak High School band. U.S. Congressman Brad Wenstrup was the guest speaker for the event. In his remarks, Wenstrup shared stories of his time in Iraq and reminded those in attendance of the true meaning of Memorial Day. Also participating in the service were members of the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard and veterans from the Roy Wilson American Legion Post. Wenstrup is shown speaking at the event in one picture and the Whiteoak High School Band in the other.

