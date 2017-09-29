Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Sept. 24
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Derek Myers, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for menacing.
Jerrod Davis, 30, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
John Willett, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.
INCIDENTS
At 11:44 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of North Street reported someone damaged their vehicle without permission.
At 2:13 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Jefferson Street reported someone forced entry to their residence and removed property without permission.
Sept. 26
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Devon Hurley, 20, Bainbridge, was arrested for trespassing.
James Bennett, 62, Chillicothe, was arrested for passing bad checks.
Sept. 27
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Kelli Brown, 53, Greenfield, was arrested for open container in a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct by intoxication, and possession of marijuana.
Sept. 28
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Kendra Toney, 34, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Samantha Barnhart, 28, Greenfield, was arrested for a parole violation.
Gary Watson, 24, Greenfield, was arrested for telecommunications harassment.
Ashlee Priest, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and or alcohol and domestic violence.
INCIDENT
At 11:30 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of North Eighth Street reported a theft.