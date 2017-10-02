Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Sept. 25th to Oct. 1, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 264 911 calls, answered 152 requests for service, dispatched 119 fire and EMS runs and took 24 offense reports.

At 3:09 p.m. on Sept. 26 the sheriff’s office received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Panhandle Road. Deputies arrived on scene and interviewed all parties involved. It was determined that neither party had been assaulted, but they decided to separate for the remainder of the night. No charges were necessary.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 4000 block of SR 124 at 5:39 p.m. on Sept. 27 after the sheriff’s office received a report of a burglary. The resident returned home to find a window broken and items missing. An offense report was taken.

A North Gath Road resident called the sheriff’s office at 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 to report the theft of several items including lawnmowers and all-terrain vehicles. A deputy spoke to the complainant and an offense report was taken.

A deputy is currently investigating a possible domestic assault that occurred at a residence on SR 753 in Paint Township. The sheriff’s office was notified of a female with injuries being treated at a local health care facility at 5:41 a.m. on Oct. 1. The victim was interviewed and an offense report was taken. Charges are likely to be filed upon completion of the investigation.