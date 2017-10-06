Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Andrew Jackson, 89, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.

Destiny Totton, 25, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Richard Rickman, 34, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Joseph Hughes, 34, of Bainbridge, was arrested for unlawful purchase of pseudoephedrine.

Christina Wagner, 28, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead and driving under suspension.

ACCIDENTS

At 5:42 p.m. the police department responded to the area of the 700 block of North High Street for a report of a three-car crash. Upon arrival, a male juvenile out of Seaman, a female juvenile out of Hillsboro, and Logan Fenton, 34, of Winchester, were all traveling northbound. The male juvenile advised he looked away from the road for a moment and did not observe traffic ahead of him had stopped, causing him to strike the female juvenile in a rear-end type collision which caused the female juvenile to strike Fenton’s vehicle in the same manner. The male and female juveniles both sustained disabling damage to their vehicles while Fenton’s vehicle had minor damage. Minor injuries were reported on scene. The male juvenile was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

At 10:18 a.m. the police department responded to the 100 block of East Main Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon investigation, Andrew Jackson, 89, of Hillsboro, was attempting to make a left turn leaving the parking lot of a private business while Ronald Smith, 51, of Hillsboro, was traveling westbound on East Main Street. When Jackson made the left turn in to the roadway he failed to yield to oncoming traffic when exiting a private drive, resulting in an angle type collision in the roadway. Both vehicles sustained functional damage. No injuries were reported on the scene of the crash. Jackson was cited for failure to yield.

Oct. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Charles Davis, 26, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Christopher Rowley, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Douglas Simmons, 48, of Greenfield, was arrested for unlawful purchase of pseudoephedrine.

Dawn Willoughby, 48, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and expired plates.

ACCIDENT

At 3:43 p.m. the police department responded to Harry Sauner Road near the entrance of Walmart for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival, Cody Morgan, of Hillsboro, was traveling west on Harry Sauner Road. Kathryn Schleehauf, of Hillsboro, was traveling east and was in the left turn lane that enters the west entrance of Walmart. Schleehauf had a green light and was waiting for oncoming traffic to clear and wasn’t able to see traffic coming due to the vehicle that was in the turn lane in front of her. Schleehauf proceeded with a left turn causing her to strike the front end of Morgan’s vehicle, causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported on the scene. Schleehauf was cited for failure to yield when turning left.