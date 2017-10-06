Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Scott Giffin, 43, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.

Amber Cooper, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.

Oct. 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeffrey Everhart, 57, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication, open container and domestic menacing.

Oct. 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Douglas Simmons, 48, Hillsboro, was arrested for attempted illegal purchase of pseudoephedrine.

Virgil Bryant, 52, Hillsboro, was arrested for abduction.

Terry Jackson, 60, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.