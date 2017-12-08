Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

A 16-year-old Hillsboro male juvenile was cited for speed.

Timmy Hamm, 41, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Dewey Warman, 23, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Angela Hamm, 38, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant and cited for drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 3

ACCIDENT

At 8:33 p.m., a 16-year-old female was traveling eastbound on Harry Sauner Road and approached the intersection at the western entrance to the business located at 540 Harry Sauner Road. Thomas Napier, 59, of Hillsboro, was traveling westbound on Harry Sauner Road approaching the same intersection. The 16-year-old failed to yield to oncoming traffic and made a left turn in the intersection, striking Napier’s vehicle. The impact caused his 2013 GMC Terrain to flip upside down and trap the driver inside. Napier’s vehicle sustained disabling damage, and the juvenile’s 2004 Chevy Envoy sustained nonfunctional damage. The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District responded to the crash and was able to extract Napier from the vehicle. He was transported to Highland District Hospital where he was treated and released. The 16-year-old juvenile was cited for right-of-way when turning left.

Dec. 4

INCIDENT

At 5 p.m. officers were dispatched to a business in the 1200 block of North High Street in reference to an overdosed subject. Upon arrival, there was a male in the men’s restroom, slumped over. Drug abuse instruments were found and the subject was transported toHighland District Hospital.

Dec. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Roger Robinson, 41, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drugs, a schedule 1 or 2 substance.

A 13-year-old male was arrested for being an unruly juvenile – truant.

A 15-year-old male was arrested for being an unruly juvenile – truant.

Michael Stafford, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Bethany Moore, 36, of Washington C.H., was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Jeffrey Garen, 49, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Eric Blakley, 38, of Hillsboro, was cited for no operator’s license.

Brian Knierim, 42, of New Trenton, Ind., was arrested for OMVI and no turn signal.