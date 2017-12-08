Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Deseree Fryman, 23, Kentucky, was arrested for domestic violence.

Joshua Howard, 35, Chillicothe, was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and physical control.

INCIDENT

At 10:11 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of South Street reported a that known person had taken their vehicle without permission.

Dec. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jordy VanGundy, 31, Bainbridge, was arrested for failure to appear.

Beth Moore, 36, Washington C.H., was arrested for failure to appear.

Benjamin Wilcox, 27, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for an expired operator’s license.

Dec. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jarred Button, 28, Greenfield, was arrested for aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking of drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile.