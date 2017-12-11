Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Abby Lindemood, 29, of Lynchburg, citation for failure to obey traffic control device and failure to file for registration.

Samuel J. Williams, 30, of Hillsboro, citation for driving under suspension.

Breana Aleshire, 19, of Hillsboro, citation speed, 60 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Jeffrey Lynn Garen, 49, of Hillsboro, failure to appear bench warrant.

Miranda Jo Hester, 30, of Greenfield, failure to appear bench warrant.

Trevor Wayne Gibson, 23, of Hillsboro, failure to appear bench warrant.

Wayne A. Neal, 53, of New Vienna, failure to appear bench warrant.

Steven Ray Slone, 28, of Marion, failure to appear bench warrant.

Daniel Lee Meyer, 33, of Fayetteville, failure to appear bench warrant.

Ivan Poe III, 24, of Alexandria Ky., was arrested for theft.

Nov. 29

INCIDENT

At 4:22 p.m., the police department took a report from a residence in the 300 block of North High Street in reference to a bicycle that was removed without permission from the back porch of the residence.

Dec. 3

ACCIDENT

At 11:54 a.m., the police department responded to a crash in the northbound lane of North West Street near the intersection of Harry Sauner Road. Upon officer arrival it was found that an unknown motorist attempted to pass a 2013 Hyundai sedan operated by Mandi Hughes, 36, of Hillsboro, on the right. As the unknown motorist passed Hughes’ vehicle it struck the passenger side of Hughes’ vehicle. The unknown motorist didn’t stop and fled the crash scene.

Dec. 6

ACCIDENT

At 10:18 p.m., the police department responded to a crash in the 100 block of South High Street. Upon officer arrival it was found that Kenneth Storer, 73, of Hillsboro, operating a 2008 Ford truck, was approaching the intersection of High and Main streets in the northbound lane on South High Street. A parked 2015 Chevrolet truck in the 100 block of South High Street was struck by Storer. Storer was cited for reasonable control of vehicle required.

Dec. 7

INCIDENTS

At 1:13 p.m., the police department responded to a residential business facility in the 200 block of Harry Sauner Road in reference to a theft. It was reported that sometime in November money went missing from a cabinet in the facility.

At 11:05 a.m., the police department took a report from a business in the 600 block of South High Street after it was found a bad check was received. An affidavit was completed for receipt of a bad check to the business.

At 7:08 a.m., the police department responded to a residence in the 300 block of North East Street after receiving a call reporting a cell phone being taken from the residence.

Dec. 9

ACCIDENTS

At 5:30 p.m., the police department responded to a crash that occurred in the northbound lane on North East Street approaching Speigel Street. Upon officer arrival it was found that Timothy Bauer, 46, of Leesburg, operating a 2013 Ford truck, lost control of his vehicle due to icy roadway conditions and traveled left of center. James Hodge, 66, of Loveland, operating a 2002 Ford truck, was traveling westbound on North East Street and was struck by Bauer in a side swipe collision causing functional damage to both vehicles.

At 4:17 p.m., the police department responded to a crash in the northbound lane of North West Street approaching the intersection of Harry Sauner Road. Upon officer arrival it was found that William Korte, 33, of Peebles, operating a 2013 Hyundai sedan, attempted to reduce speed to stop for traffic ahead and was unable to do so due to the icy road conditions. Korte’s vehicle struck the rear of a 2007 Jeep SUV driven by Kristina Ahrmann, 23, of Hillsboro. Minor damage was caused to both vehicles.

At 4:20 p.m., the police department responded to a crash in the southbound lane of North West Street just past the Harry Sauner Road intersection. Upon officer arrival it was found that Emma Wardlow, 19, of Mowrystown, operating a 2000 Honda sedan, was unable to stop suddenly for the vehicle ahead that was also slowing down for stopped traffic ahead due to icy road conditions. Wardlow’s vehicle struck the rear of a 2012 Kia SUV driven by Sydney Hodge, 22, of South Salem.

At 4:36 p.m., the police department responded to a crash in the 100 block of Harry Sauner Road in the eastbound lane. Upon officer arrival it was found that Whitney Campbell, 18, of Hillsboro, operating a 1998 Honda sedan, struck the rear of a 1998 Mercury sedan operated by Michelle Ames, 59, of Wilmington. Ames was stopped to make a left turn into a private drive and Campbell was unable to stop due to road conditions and slid into Ames’ vehicle.

At 3:45 p.m., the police department responded to a crash in the area of West Main Street and Willesttville Pike. Upon officer arrival it was found that Nathan Bushatz, 18, of Hillsboro, operating a 1989 Ford truck, was traveling eastbound on West Main Street and was approaching the intersection at Willettsville Pike when his vehicle struck a 2007 Lincoln SUV that was parked at a business in the 400 block of West Main Street, due to Bushatz’s vehicle sliding off of the roadway, caused by icy road conditions, while attempting to stop at the traffic control device. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

STATISTICS

The statistics for the week running Monday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 10 are as follows: The police department received 477 calls (16 – 911), investigated seven crashes, took 14 offense reports, made 29 arrests, and completed 139 security checks.