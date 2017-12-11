Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Pauley, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Mark Parr, 48, Greenfield, was arrested for a probation violation.

John M. Smith, 26, Bainbridge, was arrested for burglary.

Brad Oiler, 39, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

INCIDENTS

At 5:49 p.m., Community Market, Greenfield, reported subjects fled the store without paying for merchandise.

At 10:49 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of South Street reported a theft.

Dec. 9

ARRESTS/CITATION

Steven Hudson, 57, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to control and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and or alcohol.

INCIDENT

At 2:17 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Dickey Avenue reported a theft.

At 5:11 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Dickey Avenue reported someone entered their residence without permission and removed property.

Dec. 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Gerald Jackson Jr., 35, Washington Court House, was arrested for burglary.

Tomie Showman, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for telecommunications harassment.

Anthony Hawkins, 53, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a court order.

INCIDENT

At 1:11 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Lafayette Street reported a

theft.