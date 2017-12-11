Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Dec. 8
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
James Pauley, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.
Mark Parr, 48, Greenfield, was arrested for a probation violation.
John M. Smith, 26, Bainbridge, was arrested for burglary.
Brad Oiler, 39, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.
INCIDENTS
At 5:49 p.m., Community Market, Greenfield, reported subjects fled the store without paying for merchandise.
At 10:49 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of South Street reported a theft.
Dec. 9
ARRESTS/CITATION
Steven Hudson, 57, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to control and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and or alcohol.
INCIDENT
At 2:17 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Dickey Avenue reported a theft.
At 5:11 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Dickey Avenue reported someone entered their residence without permission and removed property.
Dec. 10
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Gerald Jackson Jr., 35, Washington Court House, was arrested for burglary.
Tomie Showman, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for telecommunications harassment.
Anthony Hawkins, 53, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a court order.
INCIDENT
At 1:11 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Lafayette Street reported a
theft.