Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Whyette Copas, 20, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

INCIDENTS

At 4:25 p.m., Highland Family Eyecare, Greenfield, reported a theft.

Dec. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shannon Everhart, 31, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a court order.

Jeffrey Burgess, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Dec. 28

INCIDENTS

At 3:07 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of North Street reported someone took their vehicle without permission.

At 7:24 a.m., Flagway-16, Greenfield, reported a customer’s vehicle had been taken from their lot without permission.