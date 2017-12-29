Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Dec. 26
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Whyette Copas, 20, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.
INCIDENTS
At 4:25 p.m., Highland Family Eyecare, Greenfield, reported a theft.
Dec. 27
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Shannon Everhart, 31, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a court order.
Jeffrey Burgess, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.
Dec. 28
INCIDENTS
At 3:07 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of North Street reported someone took their vehicle without permission.
At 7:24 a.m., Flagway-16, Greenfield, reported a customer’s vehicle had been taken from their lot without permission.