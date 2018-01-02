Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Dec. 25-31, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 294 911 calls, answered 150 requests for service, dispatched 112 fire and EMS runs, took 23 offense reports and investigated seven traffic crashes.

At 3:28 a.m. on Dec. 27 the sheriff’s office received a call from the 6000 block of U.S. Route 50 reporting a prowler around the residence. A deputy was dispatched to check the area. Nothing was located.

On Dec. 27 at 9:27 p.m. a citizen on Fascination Way called the sheriff’s office to report her debit card had been stolen and used at a local business. A deputy was dispatched to take an offense report.

A citizen on North Beach Road called the sheriff’s office at 5:32 a.m. on Dec. 28 to report his vehicle had been vandalized sometime over night. A deputy responded to the scene where evidence was collected and an offense report taken.

On Dec. 29 at 10:50 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Folsom Road. The caller believed a female at that residence may have been the victim of domestic violence. A short time later, deputies received information that the victim and suspect were now at a residence in the 8000 block of U.S. Route 62. Deputies arrived at that location and located the subjects in question. Both were interviewed and the female decided to leave for the evening. At 12:32 a.m. a deputy was dispatched to a residence on SR 124 in Liberty Township where the female provided information that an assault had occurred earlier at the residence on Folsom Road. An arrest warrant was filed on the male suspect for one count of domestic violence. Shawn Hopkins-Workman was arrested later that day by a deputy and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.