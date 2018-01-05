Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

A 16-year-old Leesburg male was cited for failure to yield.

Duane Beath, 20, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Jan. 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Frank Jones, 65, of Martinsville, was cited for failure to yield.

Stanley Wagner Jr., 49, of Cincinnati, was cited for speed and no turn signal.

Ashley Sexton, 29, of Greenfield, was arrested for contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child.

Katina Shoemaker, 22, of Goshen, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.