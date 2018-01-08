Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following informatiopn:

STATISTICS

For the week beginning Monday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 police department received 403 calls (15 – 911), investigated 14 crashes, took nine offense reports, made 25 arrests, and completed 223 security checks.

Jan. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joseph A Reno, 56, of Bainbridge, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Kristina Miller, 38, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.

Samantha Witt, 24, of Mt. Orab, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

ACCIDENTS

The police department responded to a call of a vehicle hitting a deer in the 7000 block of North West Street. Sharon Burba, 61, of Hillsboro, was traveling northbound on North West Street when a deer ran into the path of her vehicle. Burba was unable to avoid hitting the deer and her 2009 Chevrolet received minor damage.

The police department investigated a crash on North High Street near the intersection of Harry Sauner Road. Jason Rice, 40, of Leesburg, was stopped in northbound traffic when his vehicle was struck from behind. Donald Anderson, 34, of Hillsboro, was traveling northbound and failed to stop in time to avoid the collision. Anderson was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Jan. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Trey Captain, 20, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.

Adrian Milanese, 45, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Jason Simpson, 32, of Greenfield, was cited for speed and OMVI.

Levi Krebs, 26, of Hillsboro, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.