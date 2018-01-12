Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Jan. 7
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Delmar McCarthy, 47, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.
Jan. 8
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Whyette Copas, 20, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.
Scott Highley, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a court order.
Keith Stroud, 57, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Cassandra Elzy, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.
Nathan Jenkins, 25, Chillicothe, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
INCIDENT
At 8:05 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of Mirabeau Street reported a subject entered their vehicle without permission and removed property.
Jan. 9
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Richard Scowden, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic menacing.
INCIDENTS
At 11:40 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Pine Street reported a theft.
Jan. 10
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Justin Long, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for trespassing.
Jan. 11
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Cody Mock, 20, Hillsboro, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.
INCIDENTS
At 9:35 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of South Fourth Street reported that an unknown person/person(s) caused damage to an outbuilding door without permission.
At 11:56 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Jefferson Street reported that someone caused damage to their vehicle without permission.