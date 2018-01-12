Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joseph Simmons, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested for a protection order violation.

Joey Jay Martin, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Allen Fyffe, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments.

Kristen. Brock, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Aaron McKenzie, 26, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant and for falsification.

Jan. 9

ACCIDENT

At 4:17 p.m., the police department responded to a two-car crash in the 300 block of North High Street. Shirley Lytle, 38, of Sardinia was traveling southbound on North High Street approaching the intersection of North Street. Robert Spahr, 66, of Hillsboro had backed from a parking space in front of 301 N. High St.. Spahr’s vehicle was partially in the roadway and began to proceed Southbound. Lytle advised Spahr pulled into her lane of travel striking the rear passenger side of her vehicle. Spahr advised he backed from the parking space and proceeded southbound when Lytle attempted to pass him on the left side. Lytle then struck the front driver’s side of Robert Spahr’s vehicle, the police department said. No injures were reported and no citations have been issued.

Jan. 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Travis Gibson, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested for passing bad checks, disorderly conduct and theft.

Thomas Barney Jr., 35, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Bryce Young, 18, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Nicholas Newman, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.