Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Jan. 8-14, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 303 911 calls, answered 149 requests for service, dispatched 148 fire and EMS runs, took 13 offense reports and investigated eight traffic crashes.

At 6:51 a.m. on Jan. 9 a Wright Road resident called the sheriff’s office to report the attempted theft of a motor vehicle. A deputy was dispatched to the scene.

On Jan. 10 at 3:01 p.m. a citizen on Jan Lynn Lane called the sheriff’s office to report fraudulent charges on her credit card. The victim came to the Highland County Justice Center and spoke with a deputy. An offense report was taken.

At 5:23 p.m. on Jan. 12 a citizen on North Shore Drive called to report an audible alarm coming from a neighbor’s residence. A deputy checked the premises and all structures were found to be secure.

On Jan. 14 at 6:04 a.m. a citizen called the sheriff’s office to report a disabled vehicle parked along SR 73 a couple miles south of Hillsboro. Deputies were dispatched to assist the stranded motorists. Three males and one female were transported to the Highland County Justice Center to wait for a ride. A local tow truck was also sent to the scene to remove the broken down vehicle.