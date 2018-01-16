Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

The statistics for the week beginning Monday, Jan. 8 through Sunday, Jan. 14 are as follows: The police department received 392 calls (seven – 911), investigated six crashes, took six offense reports, made 21 arrests, and completed 194 security checks.

Jan. 12

ACCIDENT

The police department investigated a crash at the intersection of South West and Uhrig streets. William Moon, 44, of Hillsboro, was traveling south on South West Street and attempted to make a left turn onto Uhrig Street when he turned too sharp and struck a vehicle that was stationary at the stop sign on Uhrig Street. Richard Wilson, 34, of Hillsboro, was sitting in his vehicle at the stop sign when it was struck. Both vehicles received minor damage. Moon was cited for improper turn lane and Wilson was cited for driving under suspension.

Jan. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Robert D. Workman, 63, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Jan. 14

ACCIDENT

The police department investigated a crash on North West Street near Blair Homes. Lorinda Willey, 38, of Hillsboro, was traveling northbound on North West Street when, due to icy road conditions, her vehicle was struck in a rear end type of collision. Jeffrey Williamson, 31, of Peebles, was traveling northbound behind Willey’s vehicle and was unable to stop in time to avoid the collision, causing minor damage to both vehicles.

Jan. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Donald Ray Click III, 32, of Piketon, was arrested for unlawful purchase of pseudoephedrine product.

Robin E. Holsinger, 34, of Hillsboro, was arrested for endangering children, obstructing official business, leaving the scene of an accident, and physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence.

ACCIDENT

The police department investigated a crash on North High Street at the intersection of Fenner Avenue. Jennifer Mobley, 45, of Hillsboro, was sitting in her vehicle in traffic on North High Street at the intersection of Fenner Avenue when it was struck from behind. Darren Madden, 18, of Hillsboro, was traveling northbound and due to the snow on the roadway, was unable to stop in time causing minor damage to both vehicles.