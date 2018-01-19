Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Jan. 14
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Joseph Farmer, 19, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a court order.
Jan. 16
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Salvatore Lee, 32, Greenfield, was issued a citation for an unattended vehicle.
Tammy Kinnison, 37, Greenfield, was issued a citation for an unattended vehicle.
Dakota Hampton, 20, Greenfield, was issued a citation for anunattended vehicle.
INCIDENTS
At 10:58 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of McClain Avenue reported a theft.
Jan. 17
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Christopher Young, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for animal cruelty.
INCIDENTS
At 6:17 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Spring Street reported that someone
took their vehicle without permission. The vehicle was located a short time later.
At 5:50 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Dickey Avenue reported someone
forced entry into their residence without permission.
Jan. 18
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Dylan Stevenson, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear, possession of drug abuse instruments, and obstruction of official business.