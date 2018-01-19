Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joseph Farmer, 19, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a court order.

Jan. 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Salvatore Lee, 32, Greenfield, was issued a citation for an unattended vehicle.

Tammy Kinnison, 37, Greenfield, was issued a citation for an unattended vehicle.

Dakota Hampton, 20, Greenfield, was issued a citation for anunattended vehicle.

INCIDENTS

At 10:58 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of McClain Avenue reported a theft.

Jan. 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher Young, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for animal cruelty.

INCIDENTS

At 6:17 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Spring Street reported that someone

took their vehicle without permission. The vehicle was located a short time later.

At 5:50 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Dickey Avenue reported someone

forced entry into their residence without permission.

Jan. 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dylan Stevenson, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear, possession of drug abuse instruments, and obstruction of official business.