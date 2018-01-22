Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Jan. 15-21, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 331 911 calls, answered 174 requests for service, dispatched 168 fire and EMS runs, took 30 offense reports and investigated five traffic crashes.

On Jan. 15 at 2:03 a.m. a resident of the 700 block of Blaine Street called the sheriff’s office to report a dark colored vehicle drove through her yard. A deputy was dispatched to the scene to investigate. A witness described the vehicle as a “Jeep type” body style. A follow-up investigation was conducted, but no charges were filed.

At 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 16 the Greenfield Police Department called the sheriff’s office after a Cameron Drive resident came to their office to report being threatened with a gun. A deputy interviewed the victim about the facts surrounding the incident. Charges of domestic menacing were filed on Jonathon Meadows, 29, of Greenfield. He was arrested at the Cameron Drive residence and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

A citizen in the 10000 block of Mad River Road called the sheriff’s office to report the theft of two dirt bikes. At 4:24 p.m. on Jan. 17 a family member returned home to find a lock had been cut off an outbuilding. A deputy responded to the scene to take an offense report.

An employee at a business on South Main Street in Lynchburg called 911 at 2:04 a.m. on Jan. 21 to report two males outside the establishment causing problems and refusing to leave. Deputies were dispatched to the scene to assist. Upon arrival, two males were observed outside the business as described by the caller. After interviewing the suspects and several patrons of the establishment, both males in question were arrested for persistent disorderly conduct. Jessie Smith, 45, of Lynchburg, was transported to jail by sheriff’s deputies and Michael Ray Smith, 24, of Peebles was taken to Highland District Hospital by ambulance for injuries sustained during the incident.