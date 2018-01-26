Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Anthony Wallace, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Jewelie Dunlap, of Hillsboro, was cited for improper passing.

Kasey Martin, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

ACCIDENTS

The police department responded to a report of a two-car crash at a business in the 1400 block of North High Street. Upon investigation, Earl Barnett attempted to pull out and make a right turn when he turned too sharp and struck the left front of a parked vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles.

At 7:02 a.m., the police department responded to the 100 block of East Josie Avenue for a report of a two car-crash. Upon investigation, Tina Cumberland, of Hillsboro, was backing out of a parking space and struck a vehicle parked behind her causing minor damage. No injuries were reported on the scene.

At 6:43 p.m., the police department responded to a report of a two-car crash in the 100 block of West Main Street. Upon investigation, Brian Carroll, of Peebles, was traveling westbound on West Main Street while a juvenile of Hillsboro stopped in the roadway to allow a vehicle to exit a parking space. Carroll was unable to stop due to road conditions and struck the juvenile’s vehicle in a rear-end type collision causing functional damage. No injuries were reported on the scene.

At 8:20 p.m., the police department responded to a business in the 200 block of West Main Street for a report of a two-car crash. Barbara Tolle, of Lynchburg, backed from a parking space in the parking lot of the business and failed to see a parked vehicle causing her to strike the parked vehicle causing minor damage. No injuries were reported on scene

Jan. 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cindy Curtis, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Roy Sluss, of Bainbridge, was cited for driving under suspension and failure to file application for registration.

ACCIDENTS

At 6:01 a.m., the police department received a call of a crash in the parking lot of a business in the 1100 block of Northview Drive. Upon investigation, Jeffery Bonfield, of Leesburg, was spreading salt and clearing a parking lot of snow when he backed in to a parked vehicle with the salt spreader attached to his vehicle. Bonfield’s vehicle sustained no damage, the parked vehicle sustained functional damage. No injuries were reported on the scene.

At approximately 2:37 p.m., the police department responded to a business in the 1400 block of North High Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon investigational, Cindy Tolle, of Winchester, was exiting a parking lot and approaching North High Street when Terry Embree of Hillsboro had just entered the parking lot from North High Street and was attempting a U-turn when his vehicle struck Tolle’s vehicle on the driver’s side causing minor damage. No injuries were reported on the scene.