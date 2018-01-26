Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Jan. 22
ARRERSTS/CITATIONS
Ty Erskine, 42, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
A 17-year-old Greenfield juvenile was issued a citation for no operator’s license.
Brett Whaley, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a court order.
James T. Hester, 30, Bainbridge, was arrested for failure to appear.
INCIDENT
At 3:05 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of North Street reported someone had forced entry to their residence without permission.
Jan. 23
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jamie Stapleton, 44, Greenfield, was issued a citation for speed.
Lewis Estle, 26, Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to comply with the order of police.
INCIDENT
At 11:11 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Janice Street reported someone had fraudulently used their credit card.
Jan. 24
INCIDENTS
At 7:53 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Olive Street reported a theft.
At 8:47 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Dickey Avenue reported a theft.
Jan. 25
INCIDENTS
At 2:19 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of McKell Avenue reported a theft.
At 3:39 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Mirabeau Street reported a theft.