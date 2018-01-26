Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 22

ARRERSTS/CITATIONS

Ty Erskine, 42, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

A 17-year-old Greenfield juvenile was issued a citation for no operator’s license.

Brett Whaley, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a court order.

James T. Hester, 30, Bainbridge, was arrested for failure to appear.

INCIDENT

At 3:05 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of North Street reported someone had forced entry to their residence without permission.

Jan. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jamie Stapleton, 44, Greenfield, was issued a citation for speed.

Lewis Estle, 26, Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to comply with the order of police.

INCIDENT

At 11:11 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Janice Street reported someone had fraudulently used their credit card.

Jan. 24

INCIDENTS

At 7:53 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Olive Street reported a theft.

At 8:47 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Dickey Avenue reported a theft.

Jan. 25

INCIDENTS

At 2:19 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of McKell Avenue reported a theft.

At 3:39 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Mirabeau Street reported a theft.