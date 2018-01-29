Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 27

INCIDENT

At 8:10 p.m., the police department responded to the area of McDowell Street in reference to a disorderly female. Upon arrival, a male and a female were walking together and the female was screaming at the male. Both subjects were warned for their behavior. A short time later, units responded to a residence in the 500 block of North West Street for the same female being disruptive in the homeowner’s yard. The female, later identified as Megan Balon, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct and was transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

Jan. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Donte Captain of Hillsboro was cited for driving under suspension and turn signal required.

Amber Ward of Wilmington was arrested on a bench warrant.

Brandon Martin of Xenia was cited for speed.

Two juveniles were charged for theft without consent.

INCIDENT

At 12:31 p.m., the police department responded to a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road in reference to a female refusing to leave the property. Upon arrival, it was found that a female was acting suspicious in the store for a few hours. Upon being told by management to leave the property, the female became upset and cursed the employees. The female was advised again by management to leave the property, and again the female refused. The female was still on the property at the time of police arriving. The female was identified as Debra Lopez, 36, of Sydney. Lopez was charged with criminal trespassing and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.