Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports that for the week of Jan. 22-28, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 255 911 calls, answered 144 requests for service, dispatched 153 fire and EMS runs, took 32 offense reports and investigated two traffic crashes.

At 3:59 p.m. on Jan. 22 a Strain Road resident came to the sheriff’s office to report someone used her name to fraudulently open a wireless phone account. A deputy spoke with the victim and an offense report was taken.

On Jan. 23 at 12:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a call from a Careytown Road resident reporting the theft of her debit card. Several charges had already been made at a local business. An offense report was taken.

At 3:57 a.m. on Jan. 25 the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a residence on Runk Lane. The caller reported a domestic violence situation with one assault victim. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and arrested Kimberly K. Massie, 47, on one count of domestic violence.

On Jan. 28 at 4:08 p.m. a Paint Township resident called the sheriff’s office to report a stolen vehicle. Sometime overnight, a silver 2009 GMC pickup truck was taken from a residence on South Street in Rainsboro. A deputy was dispatched to the scene where an offense report was taken.