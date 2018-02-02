Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bradley Clay, 23, Mt. Orab, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and fictitious tags.

Julie Parker, 38, Greenfield, was issued a citation for expired license.

Jan. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shayna McHaney, 24, Jamestown, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Rittenhouse, 22, London, was arrested for driving under suspension,fictitious plates, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper transportation of a firearm.

INCIDENT

At 5:36 p.m., resident in the 500 block of Lyndon Avenue reported someone entered their residence and removed property without permission.

Jan. 31

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Astasia Deaton, 28, Hillsboro, was arrested for a probation violation.

Pearl Presnell, 30, New Richmond, was arrested for failure to appear.

Feb. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Garret Tharp, 18, Greenfield, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.

David Willett, 49, Greenfield, was arrested for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.