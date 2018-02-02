Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has reported the following information:

Jan. 28

ACCIDENT

At 12:37 p.m., the police department responded Harry Sauner Road in the area of North High Street for the report of a two-car crash. Upon investigation, Robyn Rose of Hillsboro was stopped for traffic in the eastbound lane of Harry Sauner Road. Amy Rose of Hillsboro was traveling in the same direction behind Robyn Rose when Amy Rose failed to maintain control of the vehicle, traveled to the right side of the roadway and struck the passenger side of Robyn Rose’s vehicle. Amy Rose was issued a citation for failure to maintain control. No injuries were reported on the scene.

INCIDENTS

At 2:14 p.m., a female came in to the police department reporting she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. After further investigation, Brandon Fuller of Hillsboro was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

At 6:52 p.m., the police department received a call from a male subject advising his vehicle had just been stolen from a business in the 200 block of West Main Street. Officers responded and obtained a physical description of the male suspect and the information needed for a report. Throughout the investigation, and with the cooperation from Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was recovered. Casey Patton, 32, was arrested on grand theft charges and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

Jan. 29

ACCIDENT

At approximately 6:29 p.m., the police department responded to the 300 block of Chillicothe Avenue for the report of a two-car crash. Upon investigation, Jobeth Lee of Hillsboro was traveling east on Chillicothe Avenue and was attempting a left turn into a driveway. Penny Hanes of Hillsboro was also traveling east on Chillicothe Avenue behind Lee’svehicle and failed to stop in time striking, Lee’s vehicle in a rear end type collision. No injuries were reported on the scene. Damage was done to both vehicles. Hanes was cited for assured clear distance.