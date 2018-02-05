Hillsboro Police Department results

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dustin McGeorge of Hamilton was cited for an expired operator’s license.

Pertreea Morrison of South Salem was arrested for unlawful purchase of pseudoephedrine.

Brad Carder of Hillsboro was arrested on outstanding charges for assault, domestic violence, resisting arrest and attempted robbery. He was transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

INCIDENT

At 6:27 p.m., the police department received a call of a shoplifter from a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road. Upon arrival at the scene, officers made contact with Melinda White, 34, of Hillsboro, who was charged with theft and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.