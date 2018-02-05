Greenfield Police Department results

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Pertreea D. Morrison, 30, South Salem, was arrested for child restraint and illegal purchase of pseudoephedrine.

Ty T. Erskine, 42, Bainbridge, was arrested for failure to appear.

Feb.3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Julie Parker, 38, Greenfield, was issued a citation for no operator’s license.

Collin Rothwell, 25, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Feb. 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Elizabeth Drury, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for child endangerment.

Cherokee Farmer, 19, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.