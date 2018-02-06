Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports that for the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 229 911 calls, answered 139 requests for service, dispatched 102 fire and EMS runs, took 28 offense reports and investigated five traffic crashes.

On Jan. 29 at 5:49 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a residence on Beechwood Lane reporting a domestic dispute. Deputies responded to the scene and detained one male while the victim and several witnesses were interviewed. David Anthony Seymour was arrested on one count of felony domestic violence and one count of endangering children.

At 10 p.m. on Jan. 30 a third party called the sheriff’s office to report a domestic dispute involving a family member at a residence on SR 321. A deputy interviewed the complainant at the Highland County Justice Center. An incident report was taken, but no charges were filed.

A 911 transfer from Adams County at 12:18 a.m. on Feb. 1 had deputies responding to the 1000 block of Elmville Road to investigate a domestic dispute. The female victim reported being assaulted, choked, and threatened with a knife during the altercation. An offense report was completed and photographs were taken of the victim’s visible injuries. Jerry Eugene Olderham of Peebles was arrested on one count of felony domestic violence.