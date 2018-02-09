Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Derrick Clarkson, 31, of Felicity, arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

INCIDENTS

At 8:09 a.m., the police department received a call from a resident in the 200 block of West Beech Street. It was found that someone had broke a lock and attempted to break into a storage shed. It was reported that no items were missing.

At 3:44 p.m., the police department responded to the 300 block of North East Street in reference to a female busting out windows of a residence. Once officers were on scene it was found that Nicole Pierce, 37, of Hillsboro, was intentionally breaking the glass windows. Pierce was arrested for criminal damaging and transported to the Highland County Jail.

At 4:32 p.m., the police department responded to the 600 block of South East Street in reference to a vehicle being damaged. It was found that a low-lying coax cable line was caught by a passing vehicle. The coax line was pulled from a housing structure with a metal bracket attached to the end. As a result, the cable and bracket struck the passenger side rear door and then the side view mirror causing damage.

Feb. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ernest Jones of Hillsboro was cited for fictitious plates.

Nathaniel Geiger of Hillsboro was cited for driving under suspension and turn signal required.

INCIDENT

At 12:25 p.m., the police department responded to a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road for a report of theft of cash by an employee. Upon investigation, Yolanda Potter of Sabina was arrested on theft charges and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.