Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dustin Browning, of Washington Court House, was cited for driving under suspension.

Candy Williams, of South Salem, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Kyle Werner, of Wilmington, was arrested for three charges of theft.

ACCIDENT

At 12:07 p.m.,, the police department responded to a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road for a report of a two-car crash. Upon investigation, Katherine Sexton of Hillsboro was backing out of a parking space and failed to see a vehicle behind her causing her to back in to the passenger side door. No injuries were reported on the scene.

INCIDENT

At approximately 8:58 p.m. the police department responded to a business in the 400 block of North West Street for a report of a fight. Upon officer’s arrival, it was found that Shawn Cline, 29, of Hillsboro, was being escorted from the business when he busted the glass out of the door. Cline was charged with criminal damaging and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

Feb. 10

INCIDENTS

At 10:28 a.m., the police department responded to the 300 block of North East Street in reference to a noise complaint. Upon arrival, it was found that the female there was court ordered to not be on the property. The female was identified as Nicole Pierce, 37, of Hillsboro. Pierce was charged with criminal trespassing and transported to the Highland County Jail

At 3:26 p.m., the police department received a call of a female trespassing at a property located in the 300 block of North East Street. Upon arrival, the female was located on the front porch of the residence. The female was identified as Nicole Pierce. Pierce was charged with criminal trespassing and transported to the Highland County Jail.