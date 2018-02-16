Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Deborah Wolford, of Hillsboro, was arrested for unlawful purchase of pseudoephedrine.

Kyler White was cited for possession of marijuana.

Angela Dyer, of Winchester, was cited for a handicap parking violation.

Feb. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jonathan Everhart, 46, of Peebles, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Chelsea Curtis, 27, of Portsmouth, was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Esther Smithson, 48, of Columbus, was arrested on three counts of passing bad checks.

A 15-year-old male juvenile of Hillsboro was arrested on two counts of sexual imposition and one count of unruliness.

A 16-year-old female juvenile of Hillsboro was arrested on one count of unruliness.

An 11-year-old male juvenile of Hillsboro was arrested on one count of unruliness.