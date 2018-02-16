Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
Feb. 12
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Deborah Wolford, of Hillsboro, was arrested for unlawful purchase of pseudoephedrine.
Kyler White was cited for possession of marijuana.
Angela Dyer, of Winchester, was cited for a handicap parking violation.
Feb. 13
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jonathan Everhart, 46, of Peebles, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.
Chelsea Curtis, 27, of Portsmouth, was arrested for criminal trespassing.
Esther Smithson, 48, of Columbus, was arrested on three counts of passing bad checks.
A 15-year-old male juvenile of Hillsboro was arrested on two counts of sexual imposition and one count of unruliness.
A 16-year-old female juvenile of Hillsboro was arrested on one count of unruliness.
An 11-year-old male juvenile of Hillsboro was arrested on one count of unruliness.