Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Feb. 12
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Amanda Stroop, 40, Greenfield, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
Robert Hill Jr., 37, Greenfield, was issued a citation for no operator’s license.
Feb. 13
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Phillip Davis, 25, Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear.
Feb. 14
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Frank Parr, 37, Greenfield, was issued a citation for speed.
Jonathan Meadows, 29, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Kaley Warner, 29, Laurelville, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and wrong way on a one-way street.
Ronnie Brill Jr., 43, was arrested for failure to appear.
Vanessa Maggard, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.
INCIDENT
At 6:03 p.m., Community Markets, Greenfield, reported a subject left the business without paying for merchandise.