Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Amanda Stroop, 40, Greenfield, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Robert Hill Jr., 37, Greenfield, was issued a citation for no operator’s license.

Feb. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Phillip Davis, 25, Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear.

Feb. 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Frank Parr, 37, Greenfield, was issued a citation for speed.

Jonathan Meadows, 29, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Kaley Warner, 29, Laurelville, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and wrong way on a one-way street.

Ronnie Brill Jr., 43, was arrested for failure to appear.

Vanessa Maggard, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

INCIDENT

At 6:03 p.m., Community Markets, Greenfield, reported a subject left the business without paying for merchandise.