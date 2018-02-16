McClain FFA competes in speaking contest

On Feb. 12, members of the McClain FFA Chapter competed in the subdistrict public speaking contest. Members consisted of freshman Mallory Faulconer, sophomores Natalie Rolfe and Harley Penwell and junior Emily Jones. Faulconer competed in the FFA Creed speaking contest and placed first, Rolfe competed in the beginning prepared contest and placed second, Penwell also competed in the beginning prepared contest and received fifth place and Jones placed second in the extemporaneous division. On Feb. 13th, Jones, Rolfe and Faulconer competed at the district level. Jones received seventh place in the extemporaneous division. Rolfe placed fifthh in the beginning prepared division. Faulconer received third in the creed speaking division.

On Feb. 12, members of the McClain FFA Chapter competed in the subdistrict public speaking contest. Members consisted of freshman Mallory Faulconer, sophomores Natalie Rolfe and Harley Penwell and junior Emily Jones. Faulconer competed in the FFA Creed speaking contest and placed first, Rolfe competed in the beginning prepared contest and placed second, Penwell also competed in the beginning prepared contest and received fifth place and Jones placed second in the extemporaneous division. On Feb. 13th, Jones, Rolfe and Faulconer competed at the district level. Jones received seventh place in the extemporaneous division. Rolfe placed fifthh in the beginning prepared division. Faulconer received third in the creed speaking division. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Speaking-contest.jpg On Feb. 12, members of the McClain FFA Chapter competed in the subdistrict public speaking contest. Members consisted of freshman Mallory Faulconer, sophomores Natalie Rolfe and Harley Penwell and junior Emily Jones. Faulconer competed in the FFA Creed speaking contest and placed first, Rolfe competed in the beginning prepared contest and placed second, Penwell also competed in the beginning prepared contest and received fifth place and Jones placed second in the extemporaneous division. On Feb. 13th, Jones, Rolfe and Faulconer competed at the district level. Jones received seventh place in the extemporaneous division. Rolfe placed fifthh in the beginning prepared division. Faulconer received third in the creed speaking division.