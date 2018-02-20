Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports that for the week of Feb. 12-18, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 276 911 calls, answered 167 requests for service, dispatched 128 fire and EMS runs, took 37 offense reports and investigated one traffic crash.

At noon on Feb. 12 a citizen came to the sheriff’s office to file a complaint about being scammed out of $2,400 by an unidentified suspect overseas. A deputy spoke with the complainant and an incident report was taken.

On Feb. 15 a Rowe Road property owner called the sheriff’s office to report a burglary. The caller discovered someone had entered the premises and stolen several firearms. A deputy responded to the scene where evidence was collected and an offense report was taken.

At 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 16 a business in the 4000 block of U.S. Route 50 called the sheriff’s office to report a theft by a suspect driving a red pickup truck. A short time later, another business on U.S. 50 called the sheriff’s office to report a gas drive-off by a suspect driving a red pickup truck. A deputy located the suspect when he returned to the scene of the first theft. Allen Vogel Jr. of Fayetteville was arrested on two counts of theft.

An employee of a business in the 12000 block of U.S. 50 came to the sheriff’s office at 10:59 a.m. on Feb. 17 to report the possible theft of instant lottery tickets. A deputy spoke with the complainant and took an offense report.