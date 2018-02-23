Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shannon Pettyjohn, 41, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Chancellor Krebs, 25, of Bainbridge, was arrested on a bench warrant.

INCIDENT

At 9:47 a.m., the police department received a call advising a male subject was at a residence in the 100 block of Danville Pike and was tearing up the residence. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with Ryan Starks, 33, of Hillsboro, who was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.