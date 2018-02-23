Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Feb. 21
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Timothy Hiles, 47, Bainbridge, was arrested for trespass in an occupied structure.
Timothy Seitz, 28, Greenfield, was arrested for obstruction and failure to appear.
Feb. 22
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Michelle Woolridge, 39, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply.
Vicky Simmons, 58, Greenfield, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
Tannya Smith, 34, Wilmington, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
INCIDENT
At 4:27 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Paint Street reported a theft.