Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 22

ACCIDENT

At approximately 7:12 p.m., the police department received a call advising of a two-car crash on Harry Sauner Road at North West Street. Upon arrival in was found that Kristen Greenawalt, of Hillsboro, was westbound on Harry Sauner Road in the right turn lane. Derrick Sheeley, of Hillsboro, was also traveling westbound, but was in the left hand turn lane. Sheeley stated his brakes went out and he veered right to avoid striking the rear of stopped vehicles. In doing so, Sheeley side swiped the driver’s side of Greenawalt’s vehicle causing damage to both vehicles. Greenawalt then continued westbound a short distance passing Sheeley. Greenawalt then came to a stop while Sheeley, still without brakes, struck the rear of Greenawalt again causing more damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported on the scene. Sheeley was cited for operating vehicle without reasonable control.

Feb. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Chaffin, 46, of Columbus, was arrested on outstanding unauthorized use of motor vehicle and theft charges.

Jason Adams, 39, of Washington Court House, was arrested on five bench warrants.

Jeffrey Kluener, 28, of Hillsboro, was cited for open flask.

INCIDENT

At approximately 1:46 p.m., the police department responded to a business on North High Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival, April Fulkerson, of Hillsbor,o was in the drive-thru of the business when Gary Miller, of Hillsboro, failed to see Fulkerson’s vehicle and backed in to the rear driver’s side door. No injuries were reported on the scene.

Feb. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Matthew Patmann, 33, of Cincinnati, was cited for failure to obey traffic control device.

Brian Heitman, 34, of Sidney, was cited for driving under suspension.

Feb. 25