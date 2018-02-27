Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Desiree Fryman, 23, Kentucky, was arrested for theft.

Feb. 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Eric Ford, 28, Sabina, was arrested for burglary, failure to appear, and a parole violation.

Richard Washburn, 25, Greenfield, was arrested for a parole violation.

David Willett, 49, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Feb. 26

INCIDENTS

At 7:54 a.m., the Waddell Company in Greenfield reported that someone caused damage to one of their company vehicles without permission.

At 2:13 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of South Street reported someone caused damage to their vehicle without permission.