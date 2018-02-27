Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Feb. 23
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Desiree Fryman, 23, Kentucky, was arrested for theft.
Feb. 25
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Eric Ford, 28, Sabina, was arrested for burglary, failure to appear, and a parole violation.
Richard Washburn, 25, Greenfield, was arrested for a parole violation.
David Willett, 49, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.
Feb. 26
INCIDENTS
At 7:54 a.m., the Waddell Company in Greenfield reported that someone caused damage to one of their company vehicles without permission.
At 2:13 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of South Street reported someone caused damage to their vehicle without permission.